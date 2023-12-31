ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,505 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. 414,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,700. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

