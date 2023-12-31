ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,580 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 1.15% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Shares of CGGO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. 1,092,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

