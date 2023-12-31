Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 424,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,473. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

