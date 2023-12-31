Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $37.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

