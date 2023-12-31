Steward Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Steward Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.57. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.52 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

