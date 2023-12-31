Steward Financial Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Steward Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $116.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

