StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.89. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,741,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 191,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

