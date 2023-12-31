StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 62,834 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xunlei by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

