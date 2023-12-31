StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.37.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.