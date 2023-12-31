StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $64.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.12. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
