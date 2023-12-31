StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.