StockNews.com Lowers First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

INBK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ INBK opened at $24.19 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $209.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.75.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 64.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

