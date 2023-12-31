StockNews.com Lowers New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

NYCB stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 963,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after buying an additional 325,995 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

