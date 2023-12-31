StockNews.com Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $47.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,479.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

