Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Trimmed by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.0% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 31,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stryker by 54.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 65,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $299.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $241.68 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

