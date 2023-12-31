Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 2.1% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $299.46. 1,150,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.75 and a 200-day moving average of $285.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $241.68 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

