Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.52 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

