Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $350.91 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38. The stock has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.85 and a 200 day moving average of $318.31.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.