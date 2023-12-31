Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

SPGI opened at $440.52 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.