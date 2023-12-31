Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Short Interest Down 38.0% in December

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 584,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

TLNE stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,273. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

