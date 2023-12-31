Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSATGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 269,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Telesat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Telesat by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TSAT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. 41,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,955. Telesat has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSATGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter. Telesat had a net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

