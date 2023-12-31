Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lessened by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Shares of TSLA opened at $248.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

