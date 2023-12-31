Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 68,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 22,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.46. 2,920,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,314. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

