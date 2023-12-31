Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TGH stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

