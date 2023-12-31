TFC Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 151.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Copart by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

