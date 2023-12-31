TFC Financial Management Inc. Buys 61 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,994. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.52 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.57.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

