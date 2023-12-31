TFC Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp accounts for 0.8% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TFC Financial Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

