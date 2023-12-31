TFC Financial Management Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Oddity Tech Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Oddity Tech stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,637. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $94.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
