TFC Financial Management Inc. Makes New $78,000 Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.2 %

PRGO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. 1,132,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,099. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 2,180.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

