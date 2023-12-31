TFC Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 33,285,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,432,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

