TFC Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.94. The stock had a trading volume of 634,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

