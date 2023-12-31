TFC Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,377 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 695,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 126,927 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. 38,251,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,828,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.69. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

