TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

TFC Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.63. The company had a trading volume of 712,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,188. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $126.68.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.