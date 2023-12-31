TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

TFC Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,124,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,262,000 after purchasing an additional 317,304 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,926,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.23. 1,527,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.43.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.