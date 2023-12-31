TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TFC Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.04. 5,075,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,095. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.