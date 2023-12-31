TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 720 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TFC Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 63,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 335,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 60,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 56,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.6% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 45,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. 3,788,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.