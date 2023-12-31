The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

