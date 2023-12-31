The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

CLX opened at $142.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 705.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

