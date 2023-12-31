The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

