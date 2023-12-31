The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $239.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.81.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Hershey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Hershey by 1,525.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $186.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.37. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

