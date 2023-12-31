The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

LGL stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.