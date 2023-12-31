The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Trimmed by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

