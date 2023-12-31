The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 797,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 13.0% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,234,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,827,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,915,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,124. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

