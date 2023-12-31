TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TXMD stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at TherapeuticsMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

