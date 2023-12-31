Theta Fuel Price Down 2.8% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $299.52 million and $5.86 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00093422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00031376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00025531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005624 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,399,189,802 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.