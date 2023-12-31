thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.1 days.
Shares of TYEKF stock remained flat at $6.99 on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.44.
