thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.1 days.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

Shares of TYEKF stock remained flat at $6.99 on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

