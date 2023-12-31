TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,300 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 489,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,923.0 days.
TIS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TISNF remained flat at $22.73 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. TIS has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $23.02.
TIS Company Profile
