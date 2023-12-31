TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives $111.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,391,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,161,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.94. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

