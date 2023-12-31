TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives $111.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.60.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on TKO
Insider Transactions at TKO Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,391,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,161,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.
TKO Group Stock Performance
NYSE TKO opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.94. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
TKO Group Company Profile
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TKO Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.