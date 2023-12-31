Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the November 30th total of 106,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Top Ships by 69.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Top Ships Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS remained flat at $15.62 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.

About Top Ships

(Get Free Report)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.