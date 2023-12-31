TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TPG by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TPG by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $44.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,745.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

