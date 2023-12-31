TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Increased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,011.60. 161,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,020. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $622.51 and a 12 month high of $1,018.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $948.09 and a 200 day moving average of $896.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

